Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1,100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after acquiring an additional 127,458 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $263,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.12 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

