Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Short Interest Update

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,900 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director G Stephen Finley acquired 4,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

WLKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $931.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $245.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.