Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Down 22.3% in March

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 193,171 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 72,377 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 68,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.41. 35,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,563. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

