Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Citigroup

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WAL. Truist Financial increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $100.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.02 and a 200 day moving average of $66.81. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $103.34.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,325,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

