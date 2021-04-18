Wells Fargo & Company Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $76.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.76.

EAT stock opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.66.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $3,550,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 96,095 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,545,000 after acquiring an additional 171,652 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

