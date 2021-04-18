Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.26.

Shares of WFC opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 662,097 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

