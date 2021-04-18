Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 751 Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $28,345.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $39,998.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 970 shares in the company, valued at $59,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,347 shares of company stock worth $82,561. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.52. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

First Savings Financial Group Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

