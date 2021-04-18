Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,598 Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.25% of Mackinac Financial worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mackinac Financial during the fourth quarter worth $677,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $21.14 on Friday. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $223.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.08%.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

