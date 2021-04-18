Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 46,428 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

PHD stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $11.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

