Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 415 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NATH. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 79.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 230.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $65.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.81. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $73.27. The firm has a market cap of $268.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

