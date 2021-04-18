Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 12,098 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 34,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the third quarter valued at $301,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

FIXX stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $343.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

