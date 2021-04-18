Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 5,043.3% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of PCK opened at $9.08 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.