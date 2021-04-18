Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 105 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock opened at $159.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.54 and a 200 day moving average of $144.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.05 and a twelve month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.