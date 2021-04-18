Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $342.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $203.63 and a 1-year high of $342.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.