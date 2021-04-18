Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 5,764 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,971 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMW opened at $164.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.93. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.78 and a twelve month high of $162.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,793 shares of company stock worth $18,018,792. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

