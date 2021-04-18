Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 166 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.87.

