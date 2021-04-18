Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 1,582 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

NYSE STZ opened at $238.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.09. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.25 and a 52-week high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.