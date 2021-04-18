Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $95.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.