Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in V.F. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of V.F. by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

Shares of VFC opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.85, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

