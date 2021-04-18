Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 1.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $75,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 540.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,770,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,938,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 340.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.78.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $421.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $398.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.55 and a 1-year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.