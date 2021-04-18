Welch & Forbes LLC Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BUD opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.98. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a PE ratio of -184.16, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

