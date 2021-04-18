Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 130.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $185.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.55 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

