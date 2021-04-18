Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $261.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.87 and a 52 week high of $261.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

