Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 87 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $153.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.26. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $116.54 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

