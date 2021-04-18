Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 307 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.25% of Iron Mountain worth $26,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.99. 9,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 82.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $65,806.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,261 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

