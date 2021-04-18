Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRI. Scotiabank cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

