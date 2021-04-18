Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,024,909 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 98.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,024,909 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 196,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $30.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

