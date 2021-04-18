Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in At Home Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other At Home Group news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $84,274.00. Insiders sold a total of 217,876 shares of company stock worth $5,864,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOME. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $30.03 on Friday. At Home Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

