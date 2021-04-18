Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $263,000 Stock Position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.11% of Unity Bancorp worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $227.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.42. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

In other news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,467 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,545.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $323,609.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

