Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 27.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth $42,195,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

PRSP stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Perspecta Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Perspecta’s payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta, Inc engages in the provision of end-to-end enterprise information technology services to government customers across the United States federal, state and local markets. It operates through the Defense and Intelligence; and Civilian and Health Care segments. The Defense and Intelligence segment supports missions, research and development for defense and intelligence laboratories, and personal security clearances.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.