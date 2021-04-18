Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $185,000 Stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 67.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,467 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DSP Group by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DSP Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in DSP Group by 1,347.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $14.25 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.22 million, a PE ratio of -59.38, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $31.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In other DSP Group news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $219,794.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,869.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $116,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock worth $720,774 over the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

