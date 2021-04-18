Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 35.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 554.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 801.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after buying an additional 1,843,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avnet by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,277,000 after buying an additional 841,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,045,000 after buying an additional 596,793 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.