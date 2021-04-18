Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys New Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,125,000 after acquiring an additional 343,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,821,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,291,000 after acquiring an additional 145,398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,512,000 after acquiring an additional 583,103 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,862,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $43,701,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -61.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

