Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $644.37 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $485.01 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The stock has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $622.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.13.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.