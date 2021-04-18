Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 1,665 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.11% of DLH worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DLH by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 79,606 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of DLH by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 127,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DLH by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 473,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,498 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in DLH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of DLH stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $134.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.50 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

