Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $13.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $14.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $16.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $21.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $66.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $16.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $20.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $27.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $81.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $96.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,493.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,280.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,297.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,109.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,857.23. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,209.71 and a 12 month high of $2,306.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $5,433,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

