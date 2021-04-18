WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 220 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after acquiring an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.64. 7,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,397. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

