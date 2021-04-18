WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.45.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.46. 64,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,913. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.