WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.36% of Nordic American Tankers worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.15. 28,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,802. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. Research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.