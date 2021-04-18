Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 179 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.47 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.07 and a 1-year high of $276.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

