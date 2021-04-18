Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 28.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDG. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 65,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $100.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.48.

