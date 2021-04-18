Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.0% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 11,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,301,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA opened at $341.86 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $228.30 and a 52-week high of $340.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

