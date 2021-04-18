Wealth Management Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.24 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $427.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

