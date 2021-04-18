WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $257.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $164.30 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.46 and a 200-day moving average of $272.81.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

