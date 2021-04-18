WazirX Trading Down 14.6% This Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, WazirX has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $795.50 million and $110.12 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $3.02 or 0.00005446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00278933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004319 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00721475 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,136.91 or 0.99558557 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.68 or 0.00833636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 263,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.