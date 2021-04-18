Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after buying an additional 480,279 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,220,715,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $396.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average of $142.20. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

