Waifu Token Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Waifu Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Waifu Token has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $159,104.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00066057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.00273498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.47 or 0.00714596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,396.67 or 0.99847602 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.03 or 0.00848986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,460,616 coins. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waifu Token Coin Trading

