Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 167,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,456,633. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

