W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. W. R. Grace & Co. traded as high as $65.12 and last traded at $64.80, with a volume of 1791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.92.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CL King upped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

About W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.