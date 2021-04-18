Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €70.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €70.00 ($82.35) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.70 ($98.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.95 ($75.24).

ETR:VNA opened at €58.68 ($69.04) on Friday. Vonovia has a one year low of €43.05 ($50.65) and a one year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

